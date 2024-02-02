U-19 World Cup: Uday, Sachin's 215-run stand propels India to 297/5 against Nepal

Bloemfontein [South Africa], February 2 : Sachin Dhas and Uday Saharan's marvellous partnership of 215 runs helped India Under-19 to a total of 297 runs with the loss of five wickets after the completion of 50 overs in their second Super Six fixture against Nepal on Friday.

The highest wicket-taker for Nepal was their right-arm seamer Gulshan Jha who snapped three wickets in his spell of 10 overs where he conceded 56 runs. One wicket was grabbed by the other speedster Aakash Chand who leaked 65 runs in his spell of 10 overs.

Recapping the first innings, India Under-19 skipper Uday won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batters Adarsh Singh and Arshin Kulkarni came out to open the innings for team India. Both put on a partnership of 26 runs before Adarsh was dismissed for 21 runs in the fifth over by Gulshan Jha.

Priyanshu Moliya came to the pitch next. Both the batters built a small partnership of 35 runs between Moliya and Arshin before the former was run out after scoring just 19 runs at the score of 61 runs.

India lost the third wicket when Arshin was dismissed when the team's score was 62 runs.

Uday also slammed a century. He was dismissed by Gulshan after scoring 100 runs from 107 balls with nine boundaries with Idnia's score reading 295 at that time.

Brief Score: India 295/8 in 50 overs (Sachin Dhas 116, Uday Saharan 100; Gulshan Jha 3/56) vs Nepal.

