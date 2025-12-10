U19 Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule: LIVE Streaming, Fixtures, Timing, Squads, Venue, India vs Pakistan Match Details and All You Need to Know

India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule: The men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from December 12 to 21. The tournament will feature the junior teams of Asia’s top eight cricket nations. Full-member Test-playing nations India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take part. They will be joined by associate teams Nepal, Malaysia and UAE. The event will provide teams an important platform to prepare for the upcoming ICC Men’s U19 World Cup.

The competition will start with a group stage. India and Pakistan are in Group A with Malaysia and UAE. Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal. Teams will play each group rival once. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will meet in the final on December 21.

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule:

Date Match Venue Timings (IST) Dec. 12 India vs UAE ICC Academy Ground 10:30 AM Dec. 12 Pakistan vs Malaysia The Sevens Stadium 10:30 AM Dec. 13 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ICC Academy Ground 10:30 AM Dec. 13 Sri Lanka vs Nepal The Sevens Stadium 10:30 AM Dec. 14 India vs Pakistan ICC Academy Ground 10:30 AM Dec. 14 UAE vs Malaysia The Sevens Stadium 10:30 AM Dec. 15 Bangladesh vs Nepal The Sevens Stadium 10:30 AM Dec. 15 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ICC Academy Ground 10:30 AM Dec. 16 Pakistan vs UAE ICC Academy Ground 10:30 AM Dec. 16 India vs Malaysia The Sevens Stadium 10:30 AM Dec. 17 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC Academy Ground 10:30 AM Dec. 17 Afghanistan vs Nepal The Sevens Stadium 10:30 AM Dec. 19 Semi-Final 1 ICC Academy Ground 10:30 AM Dec. 19 Semi-Final 2 The Sevens Stadium 10:30 AM Dec. 21 Final ICC Academy Ground 10:30 AM

Live Streaming

All matches will be televised on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also watch live on the Sony Liv app and website.

Participating Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Pakistan: Saad Baig (C), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Faham-ul-Haq, Farhan Yousuf, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ahmed, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Riazullah, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Tayyab Arif, Umar Zaib, Usman Khan.

Afghanistan: Mehboob Taskin (C), Khalid Ahmadzai (WK), Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Uzair Khan Niazi, Azizullah Miakhil, Nazeefullah Amiri, Khatir Khan Stanikzai, Nasratullah Nooristani, Abdul Aziz Khan, Salam Khan Ahmadzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab, Hafeezullah Zadran.

Sri Lanka: Vimath Dinsara (C), Kavija Gamage (V/C), Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Chamika Heenatigala, Adham Hilmy, Chamarindu Nethsara, Kithma Vidanapathirana, Sethmika Seneviratne, Sanuja Ninduwara, Kugathas Mathulan, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, Tharusha Navodya.

Bangladesh: Azizul Hakim Tamim (C), Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Paevej Jibon, Rizan Hossan, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Rifat Beg, Shahriar Al Amin, Ahmed Shahriar, Saad Islam Razin, Md Shabuj.

Nepal: Ashok Dhami (C), Aashish Luhar (WK), Vansh Chhetri, Niraj Kumar Yadav (WK), Dilsad Ali, Aprajit Poudel, Shushil Bahadur Rawal, Dayanand Mandal, Nitesh Kumar Patel, Chandan Ram, Roshan Bishwakarma, Darsh Sonar, Nishcal Kshetri, Cibrin Shrestha.

UAE: Yayin Rai (C), Ahmed Khodadad, Aliasgar Shums, Ayaan Misbah, Karan Dhiman, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Naseem Khan, Noorullah Ayobi, Prithvi Madhu, Rayan Khan, Saleh Amin, Shalom D’Souza, Uddish Suri, Yug Sharma, Zainullah Rahmani.

Malaysia: Deeaz Patro (C), Muhammad Aalif, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Hamzah Panggi, Muhammad Akram, Mohammad Hariz Afnan, Azib Wajdi, Muhamad Nurhanif, Che Ahmad Al Atif Che Zaman, Muhd Asyraf Rifaie Mohd Afinid, Mohammad Hairil (WK), Muhammad Fathul Muin, Nagineswaran Sathnakumaran, Syakir Izzudin.