U19 WC winning captain Akbar Ali to lead Bangladesh in Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Hong Kong, October 29 : The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced its squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

Bangladesh are yet to lift the Hong Kong Sixes title but will be aiming to go further this year after an impressive run in 2024, where they reached the semi-finals before losing to Sri Lanka in a close contest, according to a press release from Hong Kong Sixes.

The team will be led by Akbar Ali, who famously captained Bangladesh to victory in the ICC U19 World Cup 2020, the nation's first and only major ICC title. His leadership and calm temperament are expected to be crucial in the fast-paced six-over format.

Experienced bowling all-rounder Abu Hider Rony, 29, returns to the lineup after featuring in last year's edition. His all-round skills and experience in Hong Kong conditions will be valuable for the team's campaign.

Young all-rounder Jishan Alam, 20, also retains his place after an outstanding showing in the 2024 edition. He scored 152 runs at an average of 76 and took six wickets in four matches, emerging as one of Bangladesh's top performers in the tournament.

The squad also includes right-arm pacer Mohammad Saifuddin, who has taken 41 wickets in 29 ODIs and 50 wickets in 45 T20Is for Bangladesh. He was part of the squad last year as well, picking up three wickets in four games.

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, who has represented Bangladesh across all formats in 80 international matches, adds further balance and depth to the squad, the Hong Kong Sixes press release added..

Completing the lineup are Rakibul Hasan, a 23-year-old left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox spinner with three T20Is to his name, and Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, a promising 25-year-old all-rounder who has been impressive in domestic cricket.

With a blend of experience and youthful energy, Bangladesh will be eyeing their maiden Hong Kong Sixes title this year, looking to build on last season's strong performance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor