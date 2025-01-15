U19WC 2025 warm-ups: Nigeria shine, Bangladesh edge super over

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 15 : Nigeria, the Africa qualifiers, made a strong statement in the ICC Women's U19 World Cup, comfortably chasing down Scotland's target of 62 in just 11.3 overs during Wednesday's warm-up match at the Royal Selangor Club, as per ICC.

Elsewhere, New Zealand hit back after a warm-up outing defeat to the USA on day one, claiming victory over West Indies in their second practice outing with a confident performance at the UKM Oval.

The USA went two from two with a victory over Nepal, while there were morning victories for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, with the latter claiming a Super Over win over England.

Alongside the Nigerians there were wins for Ireland, Australia and India.

Lilian Ude ensured there was no respite for the Scots in Nigeria's push, claiming 3/15 to back the work of opening bowlers Peace Usen and Muhibat Amusa. Pippa Sproul's 25 helped Scotland's pushback, but the wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

Captain Piety led Nigeria in the chase, finishing 28 not out from just 16 balls, hitting three sixes, with Victory Igbinedion making another score of note (25) after her work against Pakistan two days ago to close out the win.

At the picturesque Selangur Turf Club, reeling at 66/8 at one stage, England had recovered to 113/9 from their 20 overs, with Prisha Thanawala (28) and Tilly Corteen-Coleman (23 not out) putting on 46 for the ninth wicket. Phoebe Brett's 3/32 and Davina Perrin's 2/6 ensured a tough defence of the low total, with a run out from Charlotte Lambert and Corteen-Coleman denying a match-winning run off the final ball of Bangladesh's innings.

A six from Sadia Akter lifted Bangladesh's Super Over total to 113, before the calm of Habiba Islam Pinky closed out a tense win.

It was a successful hit out for the Kiwis in their victory over the West Indies, with Emma McLeod (50) and Kate Irwin (46) both coming off the ground to hand Eve Wolland (22) and Anika Todd (20) the chance to bat, posting 151.

Seven of New Zealand's 10 bowlers went on to claim wickets for their side, bowling the WIndies out for 72.

USA meanwhile made another statement, restricting Nepal to just 58, passing the target inside 14 overs.

Six bowlers shared wickets for the Americans, with Isani Vaghela leading the side to victory, even after resistance from Riya Sharma, who claimed three wickets for Nepal.

At the Kolej Tuanku Ja'afar Ground, a five-wicket haul from Limansa Thilakaratne ensured a Sri Lankan victory despite being held to 114 in a spirited Samoan bowling performance.

Australia posted 137 and were largely untroubled, as Kate Pelle, Ines McKeon, Eleanor Larosa and Grace Lyons all enjoyed time in the middle.

Rain affected India's meeting with South Africa, as Niki Prasad's team won by six wickets on the DLS method.

