UAE to Host Ireland for Two-Match T20I Series Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule: The UAE will host Ireland for a two-match T20I series in January 2026 as both teams prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The World Cup will take place in India and Sri Lanka from 7 February to 8 March 2026. Both matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. The first T20I is set for 29 January with a 6 pm start. The second match will be played on 31 January with the first ball at 10 am.

Emirates Cricket Board chief operating officer Subhan Ahmad said the series will help both sides ahead of the global event. “Here at the ECB, we have always endeavoured to provide the best exposure and opportunities to our players by hosting ICC Full Members on a regular basis. In 2025 we hosted Bangladesh followed by a tri-series in Sharjah [Afghanistan and Pakistan]. Our team also earned great experience by competing in the Asia Cup. The players will have a good build-up to the prestigious ICC T20 World Cup through the Ireland series,” he said.

Cricket Ireland director of cricket Richard Holdsworth said he was pleased that the UAE agreed to host the matches. “We are delighted that the Emirates Cricket Board has agreed to host and play two T20Is against Ireland at Dubai International Stadium. This series against the UAE, combined with a preceding three-match series against Italy, will provide an exceptional warm-up programme for our players. Our thanks to the ECB and we look forward to playing some competitive cricket in such a prestigious stadium,” Holdsworth said.

UAE vs Ireland T20I schedule – Dubai International Stadium

First T20I: 29 January at 6 pm

Second T20I: 31 January at 10 am