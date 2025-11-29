UAE's Cultural Capital's very own Sharjah Warriorz kick start preparations for season 4 of ILT20

Sharjah [UAE], November 29 : Sharjah Warriorz have arrived in Sharjah, marking the beginning of their pre-season training camp ahead of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025, scheduled from December 2 to January 4, 2026. The team's return signals the start of an important preparation phase, built around sharpening combinations, building squad cohesion, and establishing clarity for the season ahead, as per a release.

The Warriorz' arrival reinforces their deep connection with the Cultural Capital and its iconic cricketing legacy. With players from more than ten nationalities coming together, including notable names such as Tim David, Sikandar Raza, Tim Southee and Dinesh Karthik, the pre-season camp will focus on conditioning, tactical work and match simulations to prepare for ILT20 Season 4, while building a unified structure that aligns the squad with the Warriorz' competitive strategy.

Speaking about the team's arrival and preparations, Abhijit Jain, CMO, Sharjah Warriorz, said, "The return of the Warriorz to Sharjah marks the beginning of an exciting new season. This city plays a central role in shaping our identity as a team and sets the tone for everything we do. As the players begin their training camp, our priority is to create an environment that blends preparation with purpose, ensuring we step into ILT20 Season 4 with confidence and the spirit that defines Sharjah," as quoted from a release.

The Shariah Warriorz will open their ILT20 Season 4 campaign on December 3, with their first home game in Sharjah scheduled at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, offering fans the opportunity to witness the team's identity live in action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor