Uncapped All-Rounder Tanush Kotian To Replace Retired R. Ashwin For Border Gavaskar Trophy In Australia

Tanush Kotian, Mumbai's offspinning all-rounder, is set to join the Indian men's team in Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The move comes after Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket at the end of the third Test in Brisbane. The 26-year-old Kotian, who is currently a part of the Mumbai team in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, is expected to join the squad in Melbourne ahead of the third Test. Kotian, who is currently in Ahmedabad, will fly back to Mumbai from where he will take a flight for Melbourne on Tuesday. Since he was recently a part of the India A side which toured Australia, there is likely to be no visa issue for him.

Kotian has featured in 33 first-class games, scoring 1525 runs at an average of 41.21 and picking 101 wickets at an average of 25.70. He was awarded the Player of the Tournament in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy-winning campaign in 2023-24, where he amassed 502 runs at an average of 41.83 and picked 29 wickets at 16.96.Kotian has established himself as a standout off-spinning all-rounder in Indian domestic cricket. His skills earned him a spot in the India A squad that toured Australia in preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

