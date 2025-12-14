Under-19 Asia Cup: India bundled out for 240 against arch-rivals Pakistan; Aaron George shines

Dubai [UAE], December 12 : India were bowled out for 240 by Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Sunday, as Aaron George's fighting knock of 85 could not take them to a competitive total and the side folded in 46.1 overs.

Pakistan Under-19 bowlers Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan starred with three wickets each, leading a disciplined bowling effort from the Men in Green. Both teams had come into the contest on the back of commanding victories in their opening matches.

After Pakistan won the toss, India captain Ayush Mhatre provided a quick start at the top, scoring a quick 38 off 25 balls that included four boundaries and three sixes. However, the momentum could not be sustained as wickets began to fall at regular intervals.

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the hero of India's previous match, failed to make an impact this time and was dismissed for 5. The Indian middle order struggled to build partnerships, losing wickets at crucial stages and slipping from promising positions. The only notable mention was George's 85 off 88 balls, including twelve boundaries and a maximum.

Kanishk Chouhan was the lone bright spot in the middle order, scoring a run-a-ball 46, but he too was unable to see the innings through and could not push India to a more competitive total.

For Pakistan, Sayyam returned figures of 3/67 in nine overs, while Subhan claimed 3/42 in 9.1 overs. Niqab Shafiq chipped in with 2/38 from nine overs, with Ali Raza picking up 1/43 and Ahmed Hussain finishing with 1/34.

Pakistan Under-19 will now look to chase down a target of 241 to register their second consecutive win in the tournament.

Brief score: India Under-19 240 in 46.1 overs (Aaron George 85, Kanishk Chouhan 46; Abdul Subhan 3/42) vs Pakistan Under-19.

