Under-19 Asia Cup: India hammer arch-rivals Pakistan by 90 runs

Dubai [UAE], December 14 : India decimated Pakistan by 90 runs in their second match of the Under-19 Asia Cup, with Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chouhan leading a ruthless bowling performance by picking up three wickets each in Dubai on Sunday.

After being bowled out for 240, Ayush Mhatre's side responded with a clinical and disciplined effort with the ball, skittling their arch-rivals for 150 in 41.2 overs.

Pakistan's innings never gathered momentum as early wickets left them on the back foot. Their troubles began when Sameer Minhas was dismissed for 9 by Deepesh Devendran, who struck again soon after to remove Ali Hassan Baloch for a duck. Ahmed Hussain became Deepesh's third victim, deepening Pakistan's crisis.

The pressure intensified in the very next over when Kanishk Chouhan claimed his first wicket of the match, as he dismissed Usman Khan for 16, leaving Pakistan at 30/4 in 13.1 overs.

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf briefly attempted to steady the innings but was dismissed for 23 by Vaibhav Suryavanshi, becoming the fifth wicket to fall. Hamza Zahoor, who managed 4 off 20 balls, was later removed by Khilan Patel as Pakistan slipped to 109/6 in 31.4 overs.

Huzaifa Ahsan emerged as the lone resistance for Pakistan, scoring a fighting 70 off 83 balls, which included nine boundaries and two sixes. However, his dismissal by Chouhan in the 38.3rd over almost ended Pakistan's hopes of a comeback.

Deepesh Devendran was outstanding with the ball, returning figures of 3/16 from seven overs, while Kanishk Chouhan picked up 3/33 from his ten overs. Kishan Singh supported them well with 2/33, while Khilan Patel claimed 1/33 and Vaibhav Suryavanshi chipped in with 1/6.

After Pakistan won the toss, India captain Ayush Mhatre provided a quick start at the top, scoring a quick 38 off 25 balls that included four boundaries and three sixes. However, the momentum could not be sustained as wickets began to fall at regular intervals.

Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the hero of India's previous match, failed to make an impact this time and was dismissed for 5. The Indian middle order struggled to build partnerships, losing wickets at crucial stages and slipping from promising positions. The only notable mention was George's 85 off 88 balls, including twelve boundaries and a maximum.

Kanishk Chouhan was the lone bright spot in the middle order, scoring a run-a-ball 46, but he too was unable to see the innings through and could not push India to a more competitive total.

For Pakistan, Sayyam returned figures of 3/67 in nine overs, while Subhan claimed 3/42 in 9.1 overs. Niqab Shafiq chipped in with 2/38 from nine overs, with Ali Raza picking up 1/43 and Ahmed Hussain finishing with 1/34.

Brief score: India Under-19 240 in 46.1 overs (Aaron George 85, Kanishk Chouhan 46; Abdul Subhan 3/42) vs Pakistan Under-19 150 in 41.2 overs (Huzaifa Ahsan 70, Farhan Yousaf 23; Deepesh Devendran 3/16).

