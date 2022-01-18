Under 19 CWC: West Indies thrash Scotland by seven wickets

Basseterre (Saint Kitts & Nevis), Jan 18 Hosts West Indies recovered from their opening day defeat to Australia to beat Scotland U19 by seven wickets in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup here on Monday.

The West Indies U19 won the toss and asked the Scots to bat first. West Indies U19 bowled out Scotland for a paltry 95 in 35.1 overs with pacer Shiva Sankar claiming three wickets for 17 runs and Onaje Amory (2/26) and Anderson Mahase (2/16) claiming a brace each.

For Scotland, opener Oliver Davidson top scored with 43. Muhaymen Majeed (11) was the only other batsman to get into doubles figures as Extras (15) turned out to be the second-highest contribution to the scorecard.

In response, West Indies U19s chased down the target to reach 96/3 in 19.4 overs to register a big win. Opener Shaqkere Parris was the highest scorer with 26 runs (3x4, 1x6) while Teddy Bishop contributed an unbeaten 23 (2x4, 1x6) as West Indies U19s romped home with a lot to spare.

West Indies U19 will now face Sri Lanka U19s in their next match on January 21.

Brief scores

Scotland U19s 95 all out in 35.1 overs (Oliver Davidson 43; Shiva Sankar 3/17) lost to West Indies 96/2 in 19.4 overs (Shaqkere Parris 26; Oliver Davidson 1/10).

