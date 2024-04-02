"Undeserved": Ollie Robinson's shocking take on England's Test series defeat against India

Sussex [UK], April 2 : England pacer Ollie Robinson believes that the Three Lions are "close to being the best in the world" in the longest format of cricket and feels that their 4-1 Test series loss against India was "undeserved".

In February this year, India played some scintillating cricket in their 4-1 Test series triumph over England. The hosts won four back-to-back games after falling short in the opening Test which was held in Hyderabad.

England enjoyed their moment of brilliance throughout the series but failed to capitalize on it which eventually led to their downfall.

Robinson's sole appearance came in the fourth Test which saw him drop a game-changing catch of Dhruv Jurel who went to score 90 during India's slender 5-wicket win.

"We were really close to reversing that result. Obviously a catch I dropped in the fourth Test would have helped us but, no, we feel like 4-1 was undeserved really. We played some really good cricket and maybe on another tour it could have been 3-2 to us, who knows?" Robinson told Sky Sports News.

"But the brand of cricket that we're playing is really good to watch for fans and good to play in. I think we're really close to being the best in the world, to be honest. A few one percenters here and there and we can really dominate the world of cricket," he added.

In the fourth Test, Robinson with a dropped catch and 13 overs during which he conceded 54 runs amd went wicketless summed up his underwhelming Test outing.

He reflected on his struggle in the fourth Test and said, "Very frustrating to me. I put in a lot of hard work before and during that tour. I waited to the fourth Test to get a game and so for my back to give me a jip again was very disappointing. I've been working hard since I've been home to put that right and hopefully, I can do that for Sussex in the upcoming weeks. I had a scan last week and that was all clear, which is really pleasing to hear."

"For me, I just need to do everything I possibly can to stay fit and stay on the park. I am quite a rhythmical bowled, so to play games of cricket and get that match intensity is key for me. Hopefully, I can play four or five games for Sussex leading into the Test matches and I'll be flying by that time," he added.

