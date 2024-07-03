Union Minister Virendra Kumar felicitates Indian Deaf Cricket Team for historic win in bilateral series against England

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Wednesday felicitated the Indian Deaf Cricket Team at Ambedkar International Centre for their historic victory in the Bilateral International Deaf Cricket Series against England.

The team clinched the series with a 5-2 win in the T20 matches held from June 18 to 27 in England.

During the felicitation ceremony, Kumar honoured the team members with bouquets and shawls, expressing the nation's pride in their remarkable achievements.

"This victory of the Indian Deaf Cricket Team is a moment of pride for the entire country. The team's determination has turned the impossible into possible. This win is not just yours but belongs to the entire nation," Kumar said a press release.

The Minister further added, "Our deaf players have proven that given the opportunity, they can always rise to the occasion. Hoisting the tricolour on foreign soil is a matter of great pride for all of us. Victory on the cricket field instils energy, enthusiasm, and joy in a person's life, inspiring them to overcome the harshest of circumstances."

Also present at the event were the Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Rajesh Aggarwal, Deputy Director General, Kishore Baburao Surwade, senior officials of the department and representatives from the Indian Deaf Association. They extended their congratulations and best wishes to all team members.

Kumar concluded by saying, "The success of the Indian Deaf Cricket Team will inspire hope and motivation in the lives of deaf athletes, encouraging them to move forward and achieve greater heights."

The Indian team was invited and hosted by the England and South Wales Cricket Board.

The Indian team played in five cricket grounds and proved its mettle each time, the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said in a release.

It said the series witnessed an intense battle between India and England, with both teams demonstrating cricketing talent.

The Indian team secured series win by defeating the hosts by six wickets in the seventh and final match of the series, a release said.

