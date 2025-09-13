"Unlikely to make any changes": Doeschate on India's playing XI for Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Dubai [UAE], September 13 : Ahead of the India's high-octane clash against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said that there are unlikely to be any changes in the playing eleven from what combinations Men in Blue played against UAE.

The clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday. This marquee match, usually a big fixture during the Asia Cup/ICC events due to lack of bilateral cricket between these two Asian giants since 2013 due to strained relations, is under huge scrutiny and criticism this time around from the political front and fans alike following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and Indian Armed Forces' consequent launch of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-sponsored terror.

The previous match against the UAE saw left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh sitting out, with only one specialist pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, getting assistance from all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. While Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma, two spin bowling all-rounders, were there to assist frontline spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. A spin-heavy combination was preferred, and it paid off, with Kuldeep picking four wickets for seven runs.

Speaking during the pre-match presser, Doeschate said, "I do not think we have gleaned too much information from that first game. And even from the other games at the stadium so far, there has not been too much to take away from it. So, unlikely to make changes."

"I think the biggest information takeaway is probably the difference from when we played the Champions Trophy. The wickets played a bit differently. But we feel the combination after the first game was the right setup."

"And I guess what you mean from 3-7, the batting position more than anything, obviously, it was not revealed the other day with Sanju not batting. But the overriding principle is that we want versatile players who can play differently in different situations, but can also bat in different positions. And I think we're very lucky with Sanju and Axar and even Hardik," he continued.

Doeschate said that these aforementioned all-rounders can bat anywhere in the order, and it would be part of India's strategy to use this versatility.

"When conditions are a little bit tough, like we expect them to be, I think that can be an important strategy for an advantage," he added.

Doeschate admitted that Team India start as favourites with their red-hot form in T20Is, having not lost a series since their T20 World Cup win last year, which was an undefeated campaign. India has lost only two matches since the WC.

"That short-term record is pretty incredible, and we have been very consistent in how we have played. Obviously, cricket at this level is about how you execute on the day. But yeah, I have been totally honest, and looking at the recent form and how the teams have played, I would say India do start favourites tomorrow. We will be focused on the 120 balls with the bat and 120 balls in the bowl, and the team that is more consistent over those 240 balls will be better," he added.

India kick-started their campaign with a nine-wicket win over the UAE on Wednesday, while Pakistan secured a 93-run win over Oman on Friday.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

