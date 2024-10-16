UP Nawabs Set for Debut in AD T10 League

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 16 : The AD T10 League announced its newest franchise, UP Nawabs, owned by philanthropist and venture capitalist Lavish Choudhary. This new venture allows him to combine his love for the sport with his strategic investment approach to create a team that represents the spirit and resilience of Uttar Pradesh.

Lavish Choudhary, an ardent cricket enthusiast, shared his aspirations for the team: "Cricket has been a fundamental part of my life, and owning a franchise in the AD T10 League is a dream realized. With UP Nawabs, I aim to bring the pride of Uttar Pradesh to the global stage and establish our presence as a formidable contender in the league."

The UP Nawabs are ready to make a strong debut in the upcoming 8th season of the AD T10 League, armed with a talented lineup of players including explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz, dynamic fast-bowler Tymal Mills, power-hitting batsman Andre Fletcher, skilled leg-spinner Adil Rashid, and accomplished top-order batsman Dawid Malan. The blend of international talent positions the team as a competitive force as they prepare to mark their arrival.

The AD T10 League's eighth season will be hosted at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, which has become the new home of T10 cricket, offering a platform for rapid 90-minute matches that captivate audiences with just 120 balls per game. The format's immense popularity since its inception in 2017 has established it as a fast-paced spectacle, expected to attract over 100,000 fans this season.

The UP Nawabs aim to make a significant impact in the tournament and bring pride and recognition to Uttar Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor