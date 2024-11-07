UP Warriorz announce retained players ahead of Women's Premier League 2025

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 : UP Warriorz announced their list of retained players ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) season 2025, including their skipper Alyssa Healy, Australian star Grace Harris, Indian stars Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

The retained list also includes Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu, Australian star Tahlia McGrath, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone and Indian stars Anjali Sarvani, Kiran Navgire, Gouher Sultana, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry and Vrinda Dinesh.

Deepti (295 runs and 10 wickets in eight matches), Grace (188 runs in eight matches with one fifty and four wickets), Healy (175 runs in eight matches with a fifty) and Ecclestone (11 wickets in eight matches) were among the top performers for the franchise in last season held this year.

UP Warriorz have never managed to secure the WPL title. In the first season held in 2023, the team finished and third spot and qualified for the playoffs, with four wins and four losses. They lost to Mumbai Indians, the champions, in the eliminator.

In the next season, UP Warriorz finished at the fourth spot in the league, above Gujarat Giants, with three wins and five losses, falling short of playoff qualification.

The dates for the 2025 WPL auction and season have not been revealed yet. The 2024 season title was secured by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets.

