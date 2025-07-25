UP Warriorz appoints Abhishek Nayar as head coach ahead of WPL season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Ahead of season four of the Women's Premier League (WPL), the UP Warriorz have made a strong statement of intent by appointing the decorated and experienced Abhishek Nayar as their head coach.

Nayar played a key role as an assistant coach in helping Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinch the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2024 and was also part of the coaching setup for Team India when they won the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

The Announcement was made in collaboration with renowned stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, who has been onboarded as the face of UP Warriorz fans on social media. The intriguing announcement video was shot at Abhishek Nayar's alma mater, Bombay Scottish School.

A respected figure in Indian cricket circles, Nayar brings a deep understanding of the game, a proven track record in player development, and years of experience across various coaching roles at both domestic and international levels.

A former Indian international all-rounder and a key figure in Mumbai's domestic cricket setup, Nayar has seamlessly transitioned into one of the most influential coaches in the Indian cricketing ecosystem. His journey as a coach has been defined by his ability to mentor and nurture young talent, helping top athletes push past their limits.

This is not Nayar's first time being associated with the UP Warriorz since he also spent a brief stint with the team during their off-season training camps post-Season 1. The franchise is confident that his stepping into the head coach role will bring consistency and strength to the team's preparations.

Nayar's expertise and ability as a coach are well documented and were seen in the IPL when he was the Assistant Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Hailing from Mumbai, Nayar had been part of KKR since 2018 and has worked closely with players like Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh since their early years.

In 2024, Nayar also served as the assistant coach of the Indian men's national team, where he worked under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir. During his time with the Indian team, he worked closely with the top batters in the team, and KL Rahul personally credited Nayar for helping him regain his form in the T20 format. Among the other players he has worked with behind the scenes are also the likes of former India captain Rohit Sharma and former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik.

Speaking on his appointment, Abhishek Nayar expressed his excitement and said, "I really enjoyed my time working with the UP Warriorz before, and I'm thrilled to take on this new role. WPL is a fantastic platform for women's cricket, and I'm looking forward to working closely with the management to build a strong team for Season 4. UP Warriorz already have a strong foundation in place, and I believe we can build something truly special. There is incredible potential, and I will give it my all to help win their first-ever title this season"

Jinisha Sharma, Director, Capri Sports, echoed the enthusiasm and stated, "We believe that this appointment shows our strong intent to elevate the team's performance and push for greater success in the upcoming WPL season. With Abhishek Nayar's leadership, experience in coaching at the highest level and ability to bring out the best in players, the franchise is confident of a strong showing this season."

Kshemal Waingankar, COO, UP Warriorz, said, "Abhishek Nayar is one of the best brains in the business in Global cricket, and we are delighted to have on our side as the Head Coach. We are excited about his vision for UP Warriorz, and we are confident that under his leadership, the team can provide its fans with many more memorable moments in the future."

