UP Warriorz bolster squad for season 3 with exciting buys at WPL Auction

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 : The UP Warriorz have bolstered their squad with the addition of Alana King, Kranti Goud, and Arushi Goel at the WPL Auction held in Bengaluru on Sunday. The UP Warriorz, based in Lucknow, will be led by Australian Alyssa Healy and coached by England's Jon Lewis. The dates and venue for the third season of the WPL are yet to be announced.

Entering the WPL Auction with three slots to fill, the franchise signed Australian all-rounder Alana King for INR 30 lakh, uncapped Delhi batter Arushi Goel for INR 10 lakh, and uncapped Madhya Pradesh fast bowler Kranti Goud for INR 10 lakh, completing their squad of 18 for WPL Season 3.

The 29-year-old Alana King, a leg-break bowler and lower-order right-hand batter, is a seasoned player for the Australian Women's Cricket Team. King has an impressive track record, having won the Commonwealth Games gold medal and the ODI World Cup in 2022, as well as the T20 World Cup in 2023. In T20Is, she has taken 21 wickets in 22 matches, with best figures of 4/8. Familiar with Indian conditions, King was part of the Supernovas squad that won the Women's T20 Challenge in 2022, prior to the launch of the WPL in 2023.

Arushi Goel, 27, is a right-hand medium pacer and batter, while 21-year-old Kranti Goud, who has represented Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, is a promising young pacer.

Commenting on the squad, coach Jon Lewis said, "We are very happy with our picks at the Auction. The UP Warriorz have retained a strong core, and there's a healthy mix of youthful energy and invaluable experience. Now it's all about coming together and executing our roles properly. I'm looking forward to reuniting with the team and beginning preparations for the season."

Kshemal Waingankar, COO of the UP Warriorz, added, "We entered the Auction with a clear plan and are delighted with the outcome. The new additions to the squad bring dynamism, enthusiasm, and a fighting spirit, which perfectly align with our team ethos. With Jon leading the way, we are looking forward to an exciting WPL season."

Squad:

Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry, Arushi Goel, Alana King, Kranti Goud.

