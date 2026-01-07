UP Warriorz unveil new playing jersey inspired by Banarasi heritage ahead of WPL 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : UP Warriorz today unveiled their new playing jersey for the upcoming Women's Premier League season, designed in collaboration with Ekaya Banaras, the team's official design partner, according to a release.

The jersey brings Banarasi textile heritage into high-performance sport, reflecting the Warriorz ethos of courage, identity and fearless cricket.

The UP Warriorz x Ekaya collaboration introduces the "A Blooming Rebellion" jersey, a fusion of contemporary sport and timeless craft. Drawing from Banaras' floral heritage and Ekaya's iconic weaving tradition, the design reinterprets cultural motifs through a modern, performance-driven lens.

Inspired by the symbolism of flowers in Banarasi culture, markers of strength, continuity and renewal, the jersey translates the language of silk and storytelling into a bold, future-facing sporting aesthetic. Designed to honour culture, identity and modern femininity, the kit stands as a visual expression of women carrying tradition forward on their own terms.

The jersey's Banarasi-inspired motifs are integrated into a sleek athletic silhouette built for elite T20 cricket, combining comfort, mobility and strong visual identity. It aims to give players a sense of belonging and purpose every time they step onto the field, representing not only Uttar Pradesh but the wider growth of women's cricket in India.

The jersey will be donned by the UP Warriorz throughout the upcoming Women's Premier League season and will be available to fans through official merchandise channels. UP Warriorz will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in their first match of the season on January 10 at the DY Patil Stadium.

UP Warriorz, which finished at the bottom of the points table last season with just three wins in eight matches, will start their campaign against Gujarat Giants from January 10 onwards.

UP Warriorz squad for Women's Premier League 2026 season:

Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal.

