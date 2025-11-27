UP Warriorz Updated Squad After WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Newly Bought and Retained Players

WPL Auction: UP Warriorz strengthened their squad for the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) after the mega auction in New Delhi on November 27. Deepti Sharma, the most expensive player this edition, returned to the team for Rs 3.20 crore. The team also acquired Shikha Pandey for Rs 2.40 crore, Meg Lanning for Rs 1.90 crore, Phoebe Litchfield for Rs 1.20 crore and Asha Sobhana for Rs 1.10 crore. UP Warriorz now have a full squad with no player slots or overseas slots remaining.
UPW Retained Player:
UPW Players Bought at Auction:
Deepti Sharma – Rs 3.20 crore
Sophie Ecclestone – Rs 85 lakh
Meg Lanning – Rs 1.90 crore
Phoebe Litchfield – Rs 1.20 crore
Kiran Navgire – Rs 60 lakh
Harleen Deol – Rs 50 lakh
Kranti Goud – Rs 50 lakh
Asha Sobhana – Rs 1.10 crore
Deandra Dottin – Rs 80 lakh
Shikha Pandey – Rs 2.40 crore
Shipra Giri – Rs 10 lakh
Simran Shaikh – Rs 10 lakh
Tara Norris – Rs 10 lakh
Chloe Tryon – Rs 30 lakh
Suman Meena – Rs 10 lakh
G. Trisha – Rs 10 lakh
Pratika Rawal – Rs 50 lakh
UPW WPL 2026 Squad:
