UP Warriorz Updated Squad After WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Newly Bought and Retained Players

UP Warriorz Updated Squad After WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List of Newly Bought and Retained Players

WPL Auction: UP Warriorz strengthened their squad for the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) after the mega auction in New Delhi on November 27. Deepti Sharma, the most expensive player this edition, returned to the team for Rs 3.20 crore. The team also acquired Shikha Pandey for Rs 2.40 crore, Meg Lanning for Rs 1.90 crore, Phoebe Litchfield for Rs 1.20 crore and Asha Sobhana for Rs 1.10 crore. UP Warriorz now have a full squad with no player slots or overseas slots remaining.

UPW Retained Player:

  • Shweta Sehrawat – Rs 50 lakh

UPW Players Bought at Auction:

  • Deepti Sharma – Rs 3.20 crore

  • Sophie Ecclestone – Rs 85 lakh

  • Meg Lanning – Rs 1.90 crore

  • Phoebe Litchfield – Rs 1.20 crore

  • Kiran Navgire – Rs 60 lakh

  • Harleen Deol – Rs 50 lakh

  • Kranti Goud – Rs 50 lakh

  • Asha Sobhana – Rs 1.10 crore

  • Deandra Dottin – Rs 80 lakh

  • Shikha Pandey – Rs 2.40 crore

  • Shipra Giri – Rs 10 lakh

  • Simran Shaikh – Rs 10 lakh

  • Tara Norris – Rs 10 lakh

  • Chloe Tryon – Rs 30 lakh

  • Suman Meena – Rs 10 lakh

  • G. Trisha – Rs 10 lakh

  • Pratika Rawal – Rs 50 lakh

UPW WPL 2026 Squad:
