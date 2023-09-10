UPT20: Lucknow Falcons, Kanpur Superstars share points after match abandoned by rain

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 : The Lucknow Falcons and Kanpur Superstars shared one point each as their clash at the ongoing Jio UPT20 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur was abandoned due to rain.

The Lucknow Falcons have 9 points in 7 games while Kanpur Superstars have 5 points in 8 games.

Batting first, the Lucknow Falcons had a disastrous start, losing Shaurya Singh (2), Harsh Tyagi (14) and Aaradhya Yadav (6) in quick succession to finish the powerplay at 40/3.

Vipraj Nigam was the exception as he found boundaries with ease racing to 33 runs in just 18 balls while Kritagya Singh added 13 runs until he was Kartikeya Jaiswal’s second wicket of the night. Soon after the innings was interrupted by rain.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Falcons: 69/4 in 9.5 overs (Vipraj Nigam 33, Harsh Tyagi 14, Kritagya Singh 13, Kartikeya Jaiswal 2/10, Vineet Panwar 1/6, Rishabh Rajput 1/13).

