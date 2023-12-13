Upul Tharanga appointed as new chairman of SLC selection committee with immediate effect

New Delhi [India], December 13 : Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday confirmed former opener Upul Tharanga as the new chairman of the SLC selection committee with immediate effect.

The appointment of the new committee was made by the Lanka's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Harin Fernando.

Tharanga will head a five-member committee which includes Ajantha Mendis, Indika de Saram, Tharanga Paranavitana and Dilruwan Perera.

The move showcases the change that SLC is trying to make to rejuvenate its cricket team after a disappointing ODI World Cup campaign. They only won twice (against Netherlands and England) out of the nine group fixtures and failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

The SLC selection committee's first assignment will be deciding the squad for Sri Lanka's upcoming home series against Zimbabwe in January, which will be followed by a series against Afghanistan.

They will closely monitor the upcoming T20 World Cup which is set to be played in June 2024. According to ESPNcricinfo, the new committee will be in place for a two-year term.

In 2024, the Sri Lanka men's national team will compete in 52 international matches, comprising 10 Tests, 21 ODIs, and 21 T20Is. On the other hand, the T20I format does not take into consideration the additional games that will be played during the ICC T20 World Cup.

The Indian cricket team will also tour the country in 2024.

Sri Lanka will then play England in a three-match test series in Three Lions's home in the middle of the year, followed by trips to South Africa and New Zealand at the end of the 2024 season.

