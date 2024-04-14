USA boost preparations for T20 World Cup with comprehensive 4-0 series win over Canada

Texas [US], April 14 : USA bolstered their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 as they sealed a 4-0 T20I series win over neighbours Canada following their 4-wicket triumph in the fifth match at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston.

On Saturday night, the USA rode high on their scintillating performances in the series and ended the series on a dominant note.

After Canada skipper Saad Bin Zafar won the toss and opted to bat, the visitors managed to put up a competitive total of 168/5 on the board.

A collective batting performance from Aaron Johnson (33), Harsh Thaker (38) and Dilpreet Singh (33) propelled Canada to set a target of 169.

For the USA, Sauarbh Netravalkar (1/29), Shadley van Schalkwyk (2/42) and Nisarg Patel (1/22) featured among the wicket-takers.

In reply, Canada managed to rattle the USA early as Rishiv Joshi and Saad picked up early wickets to reduce the hosts to 9/3.

Nitish Kumar took the onus and spearheaded USA's attack with the bat with his fiery knock of 64(38). His game-changing knock was laced with four boundaries and four maximums. After his departure, Harmeet Singh and Nisarg Patel ensured that the USA crossed the finishing line and ended the game with a four-wicket win.

Nitish was adjudged as the Player of the Match, for his splendid performance. With a win in the fourth T20I, USA had already sealed the series before they stepped on the pitch to play the fifth T20I.

In the first game, the USA clinched a six-wicket wn after they chased down Canada's target of 132 in 17.3 overs.

In the second game, USA posted their highest-ever total in T20I cricket - 230/3. Canada showed a fight with their valiant effort but eventually fell short by 31 runs.

The third T20I game was abandoned due to rain and in the fourth T20I USA stood victorious with a 14-run victory.

