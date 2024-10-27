USA Cricket announce departure of Stuart Law as head coach

Washington DC [US], October 27 : The USA Cricket removed Stuart Law from the position of head coach of the national team on Sunday.

This decision came a day before the USA's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign.

Law's period began in April and lasted just over seven months, even though the team advanced to the T20 World Cup Super-Eights stage for the first time in its history after defeating Bangladesh in a T20I series.

In the tournament they co-hosted with the West Indies, the United States advanced to the next stage after defeating Canada and Pakistan in their group.

"Given Stuart's contribution to the program, this was not an easy decision to make," Atkeison said in a press release as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"We thank Stuart for his contributions to USA Cricket during his tenure. We wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors," Venu Pisike, Chair of USA Cricket said.

With six victories in nine games, the USA is presently ranked second in the Cricket World Cup League 2 points standings and is aiming to earn a spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

