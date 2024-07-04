USA Cricket appoints Hilton Moreeng as senior, U-19 women's team head coach

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Former South African cricketer Hilton Moreeng has been appointed the new head coach of the USA's senior and under-19 women's teams.

The USA Cricket released a statement to announce the appointment of Moreeng, which read, "USA Cricket is pleased to announce Hilton Moreeng as the new, full-time head coach of the Women's National Senior & U-19 Teams."

He took over the duties from Shivnarine Chanderpaul, whose contract ended in 2023. Before his new stint, he served as South Africa's women's head coach for just over 11 years. His time as South Africa women's team head coach ended in March this year.

During the 11 years that he served as the coach of Proteas Women, Moreeng saw the change and the evolution in the landscape of the South African women's national. He was in charge of the team for 279 matches across all three formats of the game.

"I am thrilled to join USA Cricket and eager to collaborate with both current players and emerging talent. My goal is to methodically build a competitive squad capable of rivalling the best in women's cricket globally. Together, we aim to foster a culture of excellence and achievement within USA Cricket, paving the way for a successful future on the international stage," Moreeng said after taking up his new role in a statement released by USA Cricket.

USA Cricket chairman Venu Pisike expressed his delight at Moreeng's appointment and said, "Coach Hilton brings a rich background and vast experience to USA Cricket having been a critical part of the transformation of South African women's cricket. USA women are also at the beginning of a transformative period with an Olympics in four years' time and we believe Hilton's successes, diverse experiences, and understanding of challenges in an emerging cricket nation is well suited for our program."

Moreeng's first assignment will be preparing for the 2025 U-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

