USA, Nepal shine at Stake Stars and Summit Trophy

Dallas [US], October 24 : The Men's National Teams for USA Cricket and Cricket Association of Nepal showcased exceptional talent and sportsmanship during the 2024 Stake Stars and Summit Trophy, which featured three T20Is held from October 17 to October 20 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.

This year's tournament saw intense competition, thrilling performances, and a celebration of the growing cricketing spirit in both nations, as Nepal swept the series 3-0.

Despite Nepal's clean sweep of the tournament, there were some notable performances from Team USA players, such as half-centuries from Sahyan Jahangir (Match 1), Andries Gous (Match 2) and Sai Mukkamalla (Match 3). The most exciting match of the series was the nail-biting Saturday night match that went into a Super Over after the teams were tied at 170 after regulation.

"This tournament has been an opportunity to showcase the growth of cricket in the United States and our association with Stake. While the results on the field didn't go our way, we are grateful to the Cricket Association of Nepal for their partnership and commend their players for their remarkable skills and sportsmanship," USA Cricket's CEO, Johnathan Atkeison, stated as quoted by a USA Cricket media release.

The 2024 Stake Stars and Summit Trophy not only reinforced the bond between USA and Nepal cricket but also emphasized the importance of international collaboration in promoting the sport.

Both teams are committed to nurturing cricketing talent and fostering a competitive yet friendly environment for future tournaments, the release added.

Team USA will be looking for redemption in the upcoming Cricket World Cup League 2 series, which will feature two one-day matches between USA and Nepal, as well as matchups with the Scotland Cricket Team, as the three teams compete in six ODIs to gain points for qualification to the next ICC ODI World Cup. This ODI series will take place from October 25 to November 4th at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.

ICC CWC League 2 Schedule:

1st ODI - USA VS SCO, Friday, 25th Oct 2024

2nd ODI - USA VS NEP, Sunday, 27th Oct 2024

3rd ODI - SCO VS NEP, Tuesday, 29th Oct 2024

4th ODI - USA VS SCO, Thursday, 31st Oct 2024

5th ODI - USA VS NEP, Saturday, 2nd Nov 2024

6th ODI - SCO VS NEP, Monday, 4th Nov 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor