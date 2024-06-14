USA vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Wet Outfield Delays Toss in Florida

Co-hosts USA, riding a wave of momentum after early victories, need a win against Ireland to secure their place in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing showpiece event. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the action to begin as the toss in Florida has been delayed due to a wet outfield.

There's no official word yet on when the toss will be rescheduled.

USA started the tournament with a bang, chasing down a mammoth 190 against Canada. They followed it up with a thrilling Super Over victory over Pakistan. While they fell short against India in New York, a win or even a washout today would be enough for them to progress.

Ireland, on the other hand, are in a precarious position after suffering two defeats in their opening matches. They need victories over both USA and Pakistan to keep their Super 8 dreams alive.

The weather is playing a bit of a spoilsport at the moment, but cricket fans will be hoping for the outfield to dry up soon and see these two teams battle it out for a crucial encounter.