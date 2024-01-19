Usman Khawaja forced to retire hurt during Australia's 10-wicket win over Windies

Adelaide [Australia], January 19 : Australia opener Usman Khawaja was forced to retire hurt after a blow to his chin on Friday during the first Test match against the West Indies at the Adelaide Oval.

The hosts managed to get a comfortable win over the Caribbeans on the third day of the first Test match, however, the left-handed batter was struck with a bouncer by Windies speedster Shamar Joseph on the third ball of the seventh over.

Shamar delivered a 138 kph bouncer that skidded through from around the wicket and drew blood from the 37-year-old as he tried to move his head from the line of the ball but it struck him on the chin.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Cricket Australia confirmed he had passed an initial concussion test in the dressing room but had been sent for an x-ray, and possibly a CT scan if needed, to check there was no structural damage to his jaw.

The opener needs to pass another concussion test on Saturday to be cleared to play in the second Test against the Caribbeans in Brisbane, which will begin on January 25. If he fails the test, Khawaja will enter a concussion protocol period of anywhere between five to eight days, which would put him in doubt to play.

In Australia's first innings, Khawaja smashed 45 runs from 111 balls and hit six fours. The opener played a pivotal role in taking the hosts to a dominant position.

Recapping the match, Josh Hazlewood's career-best haul of 9-79 in red-ball cricket guided the Aussies to a thumping 10-wicket victory in the first Test over the Caribbeans at Adelaide.

The Caribbean side resumed the third day with a score of 73/6 trailing by 22 runs. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the first six overs combined to bag three wickets.

Shamar Joseph came at the end and showed his skills with the bat by finding the boundary line thrice with composure. He looked poised to play a couple of more shots, but Nathan Lyon's spin got the better of the 24-year-old. West Indies managed to put up 120 on the board leaving the hosts a paltry target of 26.

