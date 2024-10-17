USPL 2024: Corey Anderson, Wayne Parnell, Sikandar Raza among key auction picks

Florida [US], October 17 : The United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 is gearing up to be more exciting than ever with key signings such as USA's Corey Anderson, former South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell, and Zimbabwean captain Sikandar Raza.

These star players were among the top picks in the recently held Season 3 Auction, as the league prepares to kick off at Florida's Broward County Stadium starting from November 22.

Following a successful auction in New Jersey, USPL Season 3 promises to be bigger and better, with top-notch talent joining the six competing franchises. Fans can look forward to thrilling performances from big names like Anderson, Parnell, Raza, and Monank Patel, among others.

The six franchises - Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, New York Cowboy - have bolstered their squads with new signings as they prepare to compete for the coveted USPL title.

The Carolina Eagles bolstered their squad with exciting new signings, including Parnell, England's pacer Jake Ball, Ireland's Mark Adair, and Shehan Jayasuriya from the USA. They also added new local talents like Derone Davis, Jasdeep Singh, Raj Nannan, Aryan Singh, and Utkarsh Srivastava.

The Atlanta Blackcaps strategically enhanced their squad with an array of new signings. Among the notable additions are dynamic talents like Ali Sheikh, Calvin Savage, and Milind Kumar, all bringing unique skills to the team.

The California Golden Eagles made significant strides in strengthening their lineup for the upcoming season. New signings such as Nauman Anwar, Rumman Raees, and Monak Patel bring a wealth of experience and talent to the squad. The addition of Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Corey Anderson, and Adnit Jhamb further enhances the team's depth and versatility.

The Maryland Mavericks are set for an action-packed season with a series of new signings aimed at bolstering their roster. The team has welcomed skilled players such as Ehsan Adil, Saad Bin Zafar, and Bhaskar Yadram, who are sure to add depth and experience to the squad.

The New Jersey Titans are gearing up for a competitive season with the signing of several key players. The inclusion of Gerhard Erasmus, Hammad Azam, and Andy Balbirnie adds significant strength to the squad. With new additions like Rehman Dar, Arya Garg, and Abhiram Bolisetty (all from USA), the Titans are well-positioned.

The New York Cowboys also made some impactful new signings. The arrival of Junaid Siddique, Saif Zaib, and Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza injects a fresh dynamic into the team. With the addition of Chris Sole, Lahiru Milantha, Joshua Tromp, Ben Raine, and Abhinav Sikharam, the Cowboys are ready for the challenge.

Jaideep Singh, founder of USPL said as quoted from a press release, "This season is all about elevating the game and showcasing talent. We are thrilled to bring together such an impressive roster of players, and we believe it will lead to thrilling matches that will entertain cricket fans across the globe."

Fans can look forward to a spectacular season of competitive cricket at USPL Season 3 on the spectacular grounds of Broward County Staduim, Florida, Miami.

Carolina Eagles

Retained Players: Gajanand Singh (USA), Rajdeep Darbar (USA), Yasir Mohammad (USA), Kesrick Williams (Caribbean), Raunaq Sharma (USA), Shayan Jahangir (USA)

New Signings: Wayne Parnell (South Africa), Jake Ball (England), Mark Adair (Ireland), Shehan Jayasuriya (USA), Derone Davis (USA), Jasdeep Singh (USA), Raj Nannan (USA), Aryan Singh (USA), Utkrash Srivastava (USA)

Atlanta Blackcaps

Retained Players: Smit Patel (USA), Syed Saad Ali (USA), Aakarshit Gomel (USA), Rahkeem Cornwall (Antigua & Barbuda), Adil Bhatti (USA), Stephen Wiig (USA)

New Signings: Ali Sheikh (USA), Calvin Savage (USA), Milind Kumar (USA), Amila Aponso (USA), Kwame Patton Jr. (USA), Dev Salian (USA)

California Golden Eagles

Retained Players: Saif Badar (USA), Unmukt Chand (USA), Chaitanya Bishnoi (USA), Gaurav Kumar (India), Junaid Siddiqui (Canada)

New Signings: Nauman Anwar (USA), Rumman Raees (Pakistan), Monank Patel (USA), Shadley Van Schalkwyk (USA), Corey Anderson (USA), Adnit Jhamb (USA)

Maryland Mavericks

Retained Players: Neil Broom (New Zealand), Dwayne Smith (Barbados), Phani Teja Simhadri (USA), Shubham Ranjane (USA), Nosthush Kenjige (USA), Saiteja Mukkamalla (USA)

New Signings: Ehsan Adil (USA), Saad Bin Zafar (Canada), Bhaskar Yadram (Guyana), Nitish Kumar (USA), Ryan Scott (USA), Kevin Stoute (Barbados), Rushil Ugarkar (USA)

New Jersey Titans

Retained Players: Muhammad Zia ul Haq (USA), Aaron Jones (USA), Harmeet Singh (USA), Andries Gous (USA), Obus Pienaar (USA), Saurabh Netravalkar (USA)

New Signings: Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia), Hammad Azam (USA), Andy Balbirnie (Ireland), Rehman Dar (USA), Arya Garg (USA), Abhiram Bolisetty (USA)

New York Cowboys

Retained Players: Mohammad Mohsin (USA), Mukhtar Ahmed (USA), Hassan Khan (USA), Tajinder Singh Dhillon (USA), Jaladh Dua (USA)

New Signings: Junaid Siddique (UAE), Saif Zaib (England), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Chris Sole (Scotland), Lahiru Milantha (USA), Joshua Tromp (USA), Ben Raine (England), Abhinav Sikharam (USA).

