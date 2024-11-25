USPL: Maryland Mavericks, NJ Titans, Carolina Eagles secure big wins on day-3

Florida [USA], November 25 : Day 3 of the United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 featured dominant performances by the Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, and Carolina Eagles, all of whom secured convincing victories. With thrilling contributions with both bat and ball, these teams climbed the points table, captivating fans at Broward County Stadium in Florida.

The day began with the Maryland Mavericks securing a commanding 10-wicket victory over the New York Cowboys. Batting first, the Mavericks posted 169/5 in their 20 overs, powered by a resilient half-century from Sujit Nayak. Despite fighting fifties from Tajinder Singh and Matthew Tromp, the Cowboys fell short, managing 159/9 in their chase. Sujit Nayak was named Player of the Match for his determined innings.

In the second match, the New Jersey Titans outclassed the California Golden Eagles with a clinical 7-wicket win. The Golden Eagles were restricted to a modest 125/9, thanks to a stellar four-wicket haul by Zia Ul Haq Muhammad. Chasing a target of 126, the Titans comfortably reached it with 33 balls to spare. Zia Ul Haq Muhammad's brilliant bowling earned him the Player of the Match accolade.

The third game of the day saw the Carolina Eagles dominate the Atlanta Blackcaps with a 6-wicket victory. The Blackcaps were restricted to a mere 117/9, courtesy of a three-wicket spell by 15-year-old prodigy Utkarsh Shrivastava. Carolina Eagles started strongly, with Shayan Jahangir dismantling the opposition bowlers. He smashed a sensational half-century off just 21 balls, including three consecutive sixes, as the Eagles chased down the target in just 12.1 overs. Shayan was adjudged Player of the Match.

The USPL Season 3 continues to showcase top-notch cricket, with six teamsCarolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, and New York Cowboysbattling for glory.

At the end of Day 3, the standings remain competitive. The Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, Carolina Eagles, and California Golden Eagles are tied at four points each, while the New York Cowboys and Atlanta Blackcaps are yet to secure a win.

With triple and double-header matchups keeping fans engaged, the USPL Season 3 promises even more excitement ahead. The semi-finals and grand finale, scheduled from November 29 to December 1, are set to deliver thrilling cricket as the teams vie for ultimate glory.

