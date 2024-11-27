USPL: New Jersey Titans soar to top, New York Cowboys register first win in season 3

Florida [USA], November 27 : Day Five of the United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 saw thrilling action as the New Jersey Titans climbed to the top of the points table, while the New York Cowboys secured their first win of the season as both teams registered victories here at Broward County Stadium in Florida.

In the first match (Match 12) on Day 5, New Jersey Titans claimed a commanding five-wicket victory over Atlanta Blackcaps. Batting first, Atlanta Blackcaps were bowled out for 117 inside 19 overs.

New Jersey Titans' opener Sujith Gowda anchored the chase with a composed 50 off 44 balls, steering his team home with 15 balls to spare. Sujith Gowda's match-winning performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

The 13th match of USPL saw the New York Cowboys beating the Carolina Eagles by 18 runs. Batting first, the New York Cowboys posted a competitive 162/5, thanks to Tajinder Singh's explosive 53 off 30 balls, a release said.

In reply, the Carolina Eagles got off to a fiery start, with Rajdeep Darbar smashing 39 off 20 balls. However, New York Cowboys' skipper Jake Lintott stole the show with a stunning five-wicket haul (5/17), sealing the game in style and earning the Player of the Match title.

The battle for the USPL Season 3 title intensifies as six teamsthe Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, and New York Cowboyscompete fiercely.

At the end of Day 5, the New Jersey Titans lead the table with 8 points, followed by the Maryland Mavericks in second place. Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles hold 4 points each, while New York Cowboys opened their account with 2 points.

The USPL Season 3 continues to deliver action-packed cricket, with triple- and double-header matchups keeping fans engaged. The semi-finals and grand finale, scheduled from November 29 to December 1, promise even more excitement as the teams vie for ultimate glory.

