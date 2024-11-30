USPL: New York Cowboys' dramatic turnaround secure playoff spot; New Jersey Titans, Maryland Mavericks, Carolina Eagles also qualify

Florida [USA], November 30 : New York Cowboys scripted a sensational comeback in United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 to secure their playoff spot here at Broward County Stadium, Florida.

After losing their first three matches and narrowly winning the fourth, the New York Cowboys faced a must-win scenario in their fifth match against the California Golden Eagles. Needing to chase 145 in under 14 overs to surpass rivals on net run rate, the New York Cowboys achieved the target in just 13.2 overs despite losing 7 wickets along the way.

The victory propelled the Cowboys into the playoffs alongside the New Jersey Titans, Maryland Mavericks, and Carolina Eagles. New Jersey Titans and Maryland Mavericks finished as the top two teams in the league standings, while the Carolina Eagles and Cowboys claimed the remaining spots with superior net run rates.

On Day 6 of the tournament, New York Cowboys clinched their playoff berth with a thrilling 3-wicket victory over the California Golden Eagles. Batting first, the Golden Eagles posted 145/8 in 20 overs, powered by Unmukt Chand's 73 off 60 balls.

Chasing 146, the Cowboys struggled initially but were revived by Dilpreet Bajwa (49 off 19 balls) and Tajinder Singh (36 off 18 balls). The New York Cowboys needed to get past the target in 14 overs. Jayden Roberts' crucial 28* off 16 balls sealed the win with 40 balls to spare. Dilpreet Bajwa's explosive innings earned him the Player of the Match award.

Earlier in the day, Maryland Mavericks defeated New Jersey Titans by 23 runs in a high-stakes clash. Bhaskar Yadram's late fireworks (45 off 23 balls) helped the Mavericks post 159/8. In response, the Titans managed 136/6, despite a valiant effort by Joshua James (42 off 23 balls). Bhaskar Yadram's all-round brilliance earned him the Player of the Match title.

California Golden Eagles and Atlanta Blackcaps concluded their campaigns at the bottom of the standings. As the league now transitions to the playoffs, the competition intensifies with New Jersey Titans, Maryland Mavericks, Carolina Eagles, and New York Cowboys gearing up for the knockout stage.

US Premier League (USPL) Season 3 has delivered action-packed cricket through its engaging double and triple-header formats. The playoffs and the grand finale, scheduled from November 29 to December 1, promise thrilling encounters as the top four teams compete for ultimate glory.

The playoffs will kick off on Friday with New Jersey Titans taking on Maryland Mavericks, followed by Carolina Eagles facing New York Cowboys on Saturday.

