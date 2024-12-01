USPL: New York Cowboys storm into finals, beat NJ Titans in eliminator

Florida [US], December 1 : Skipper Jake Lintott's game-changing over, where he claimed three wickets, propelled the New York Cowboys to a commanding 30-run victory against the New Jersey Titans in the Eliminator match of the United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 at Broward County Stadium in Florida.

According to a release from USPL, with this win, the Cowboys secured their spot in the finals, where they will face the Maryland Mavericks on Sunday.

The New York Cowboys, who started the tournament with three consecutive losses, showcased a stunning turnaround by winning four games in a row to reach the grand finale.

Chasing a target of 153, the New Jersey Titans required 36 runs off 18 balls when Lintott's magical 18th over derailed their chase. The Titans crumbled from 117/5 to 119/9, losing four wickets in the over. They were eventually bowled out for 122 in 19 overs. For the Cowboys, both Jake Lintott and Parveen Kumar claimed three wickets each, delivering a stellar bowling performance.

Earlier, the New York Cowboys posted a total of 152/9 in 20 overs, thanks to Mukhtar Ahmed's brilliant 59 off 41 balls. The team got off to a flying start, scoring 63 runs in the powerplay.

However, New Jersey Titans struck back in the seventh over, dismissing opener Dilpreet Bajwa and sparking a collapse. The Cowboys lost three wickets in the space of nine balls, with Umer Khan taking two in two deliveries, reducing them to 88/4.

Parveen Kumar chipped in with a vital 19 off 13 balls, while skipper Lintott added 10 off 11, helping the Cowboys cross the 150-run mark.

The New Jersey Titans' chase started strong but lost momentum as wickets fell at regular intervals. A late fightback ended abruptly with Lintott's exceptional over and the Titans folding for 122.

The stage is now set for the USPL Season 3 final between the in-form New York Cowboys and the table-topping Maryland Mavericks at Broward County Stadium on Sunday. Fans can expect an electrifying encounter as both teams battle for the coveted title.

The United States Premier League (USPL) continues to deliver high-octane cricket, keeping fans on the edge of their seats throughout the tournament.

