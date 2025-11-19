New Delhi [India], November 19 : Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa suggested that the Indian Premier League (IPL) should move on from the concept of auctions to have "trade windows" open throughout the year and a draft system to go along with it. He also said that the league should move on from its two and the half month to a "six-month league".

Uthappa was speaking on his Youtube Channel. The two-time IPL champion, once each with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively, and the batter with 4,952 IPL runs in 205 matches, including a 660-run Orange Cap and trophy-winning season with KKR, expressed his views on how IPL should change with times.

"They are not taking it beyond the start-up stage. It is baffling. You are the leading cricket league in the world. Mature now. Just get on with it. Stop with the auctions and keep the trade window open throughout the year. Have a draft and get rid of the auctions. For crying out loud, get rid of the auctions. I have been saying this even when I was playing," he said.

"They are not going beyond the entertainment mindset, for TV. Even a draft can be great TV. You will get your fans engaging and create fan loyalty. Just get it going. I think it should be like a six-month league. You can have international fixtures in between. It has to evolve," he added.

The IPL auction will be taking place in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

Leading upto the auction, one of the greatest trade-off in league's history took place during the trade window, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, the mainstay of Rajasthan Royals (RR) over the years, has been traded to five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with the inaugural champions getting the services of Men in Yellow legend Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in return. Samson will be representing CSK from the next edition of the competition at his existing price of Rs 18 crores, while Jadeja's league fee has been revised from Rs 18 crores to Rs 14 crores. Also, Curran has moved from CSK to RR at his existing price of Rs 2.4 crores.

