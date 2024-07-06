Uttarakhand: CM Dhami directs officials to complete preparations for National Games by September

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 6 : A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the CM's Camp Office regarding the preparations for the proposed 38th National Games in the state.

As per the statement, in the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete all the preparations for the National Games by September and complete the process of permission from the Indian Olympic Association to hold this event in 2024 soon.

CM Dhami said that the organization of the National Games to be held in Uttarakhand will be a golden opportunity for the state to get more recognition for sports, adventure tourism and its cultural heritage at the national level. It should be ensured that the players and people associated with sports activities coming from all over the country take a good message from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that apart from urban areas, suitable places should be selected for the National Games in the hilly districts as well. It should be ensured that all the arrangements in the National Games to be held in Uttarakhand are of high level. All the infrastructure-related arrangements for the games to be held at various places should be made in a systematic manner. Necessary action should be taken to include the popular traditional games of the state in the 38th National Games.

CM Dhami said that for the necessary financial support in the organization of the games, financial support should be taken from reputed industrial institutions under CSR. For better preparations of the National Games, the Sports Minister will review every week. The Chief Minister himself will also review it from time to time. The Chief Minister directed in the meeting that the proceedings related to the construction of the Sports University to be established in Haldwani should be completed soon.

Special Chief Secretary Amit Sinha informed through a presentation that the 38th National Games will be organized in Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar and Rudrapur as well as in the hill districts. He said that the National Games will be organized for 14 days in the state.

The games will be inaugurated in Dehradun and concluded in Haldwani. For better conduct of the National Games to be held in the state, senior officials of various departments have been included in the committee constituted for this purpose.

