Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Explosive 24-Ball 68 Powers India U-19 to 8-Wicket Win Over South Africa U-19 (DLS Method) | VIDEO

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Skipper Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a quick 68 off just 24 balls as India Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by eight wickets under the DLS method to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Youth ODI series on Monday, January 5, 2026.

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨



Once again, the weather plays a role in the outcome of the second Youth ODI as India U19 win by 8 wickets via the DLS method and seal the series 2–0 with a game to spare. 🏏



The SA U19s will now turn their focus to the third and final ODI, aiming to pull one… pic.twitter.com/x598QGDWw3 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 5, 2026

Sooryavanshi’s knock included 10 sixes and one four and put India firmly in control before rain and lightning again disrupted play at Willowmoore Park. It was the second weather-hit match of the series.

Chasing a revised target of 174 runs in 27 overs, India were 115 for two in 12.5 overs when play was stopped due to lightning. The match resumed briefly, but was eventually called off when India reached 176 for two in 23.3 overs, enough for a DLS win.

Vedant Trivedi scored 31 not out off 57 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu remained unbeaten on 48 off 42 deliveries.

Earlier, South Africa Under-19 were bowled out for 245 in 49.3 overs after opting to bat. Jason Rowles top-scored with a fine 114 off 117 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes. Daniel Bosman added 31.

For India, Kishan Singh was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while RS Ambrish claimed two.

India had also won the opening ODI by 25 runs, again under the DLS method, to seal the series with one match remaining.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

South Africa U-19 245 in 49.3 overs (Jason Rowles 114, Daniel Bosman 31; Kishan Singh 4/64, RS Ambrish 2/47)

lost to

India U-19 176 for 2 in 23.3 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 68, Abhigyan Kundu 48 not out, Vedant Trivedi 31 not out)

India won by eight wickets (DLS method).

