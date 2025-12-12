Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores 171 Off 95 Balls in India vs UAE ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Match (VIDEO)

India National Under-19 Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Under-19 Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India’s rising batting star Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered another dominant performance as he hammered 171 runs off 95 balls in the Under-19 Asia Cup match against the UAE on Friday at the ICC Academy Ground. Suryavanshi struck nine fours and 14 sixes in a blistering display. He fell short of a double hundred but powered India to a strong position. The 14-year-old began his innings with caution before accelerating. He reached his half-century in 30 balls and completed his hundred in 56 balls. He was dropped at long-off on 85 but continued to build on the chance.

A century in no time...just 𝗩𝗮𝗶𝗯𝗵𝗮𝘃 𝗦𝗼𝗼𝗿𝘆𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶 things! 💯



The performance follows his maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy century for Bihar against Maharashtra, where he scored 108 from 61 balls. He has also been in top form for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, scoring 239 runs with a strike rate of 243.87. His highlight in the event was a 42-ball 144 against the UAE.

Suryavanshi made headlines earlier this year with a standout IPL debut season for Rajasthan Royals. He scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55. His 38-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans became the second-fastest century in IPL history and made him the youngest player to score a century in the league.

The innings marked his second Youth ODI hundred and his sixth century of 2025. His first Youth ODI hundred came against England Under-19 in Worcester, where he scored 143 off 78 balls with 13 fours and 10 sixes. He reached that century in only 52 balls, which remains the fastest in Youth ODIs.