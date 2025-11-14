Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores 32-Ball Hundred in India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match: Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show in India ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 14, 2025 18:52 IST2025-11-14T18:33:44+5:302025-11-14T18:52:20+5:30

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores 32-Ball Hundred in India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match (VIDEO) | Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores 32-Ball Hundred in India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match (VIDEO)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores 32-Ball Hundred in India A vs UAE Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match (VIDEO)

Next

India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match: Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show in India A’s opening match against the UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup at Doha on Friday, November 14. The 14-year-old batter scored a blistering century in just 32 balls. He finished with 144 runs from 42 deliveries, hitting 11 boundaries and 15 sixes. He was dismissed by Muhammad Farazuddin, caught by Ahmed Tariq.

This century marked Suryavanshi’s second in Twenty20 cricket. Earlier in 2025, he had scored a 35-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans in the IPL, setting the record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian in the league.

Suryavanshi’s 32-ball hundred against UAE is now the joint second-fastest T20 century by an Indian, alongside Rishabh Pant. The record is held by Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma, who scored hundreds in 28 balls each.

Fastest T20 hundreds by Indian players

PlayerTeamOpponentYearBalls Faced
Urvil PatelGujaratTripura202428
Abhishek SharmaPunjabMeghalaya202428
Rishabh PantDelhiHimachal Pradesh201832
Vaibhav SuryavanshiIndia AUAE202532

Suryavanshi’s 144 is the fourth-highest individual T20 score by an Indian batter. Tilak Varma holds the record with 151, followed by Shreyas Iyer with 147 and Punit Bisht with 146 not out.

Highest individual T20 scores by Indian batters

RankPlayerScoreOpponentYear
1Tilak Varma151Meghalaya2024
2Shreyas Iyer147Sikkim2019
3Punit Bisht146*Mizoram2021
4Vaibhav Suryavanshi144UAE2025
5Abhishek Sharma141Punjab Kings2025
Open in app
Tags :Vaibhav SuryavanshiIndia vs UAEIndia National Cricket TeamUnited Arab EmiratesQatardohaNehal wadheraJitesh sharmaAlishan sharafuRising Stars Asia Cup 2025Asia Cup 2025Rishabh PantTilak Varma