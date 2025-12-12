Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores 56-Ball Hundred in India vs UAE ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Match (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Indian teen batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a stunning century in the opening match of the Under-19 Asia Cup against UAE on Friday at the ICC Academy Ground. The 14-year-old reached his hundred in just 56 balls after India chose to bat first. By the time he completed his hundred, Suryavanshi had hit five fours and nine sixes. He began cautiously, scoring his first boundary on the sixth delivery. He then attacked the left-arm seamer, hitting two sixes in the next over. He reached his half-century in 30 balls and completed his hundred in 56 deliveries.

Death, Taxes and our Boss Baby tonking bowlers over the fence for sixes... 🙌



This is Suryavanshi’s second List A century, after scoring his first in England earlier this year. It was also his sixth century of 2025 across formats. He recently scored his maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy century for Bihar against Maharashtra, finishing unbeaten on 108 from 61 balls with seven sixes and seven fours.

The teenager has been in remarkable form this year. He played for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, scoring 239 runs including a 32-ball century against the UAE. He made his Ranji Trophy debut at 12 and became a household name after a sparkling IPL debut season with Rajasthan Royals, scoring 252 runs with a strike rate of 206, including a 38-ball 101 against Gujarat Titans, the second-fastest century in IPL history.