Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores 63-Ball Century in India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 3rd Youth ODI Match (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a 63-ball century in the third Youth One-Day International between India Under-19 and South Africa Under-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. The 14-year-old skipper registered his third century in Youth ODIs. He struck six fours and eight sixes during his knock, once again putting India in a strong position.

Box Office stuff from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/noZLkCI9F6 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 7, 2026

Suryavanshi added 197 runs for the opening wicket with Aaron George after India were asked to bat first. The pair laid a solid foundation as the Indian batters dominated the South African attack.

Suryavanshi has been in outstanding form throughout the series. In the second ODI, the left-handed batter smashed 68 off 24 balls, including one four and 10 sixes. He reached his half-century in just 15 balls, the fastest fifty in Youth ODI history. He also owns the record for the quickest hundred in the format.

India Under-19 have already sealed the three-match series 2-0 and are now aiming for a clean sweep.

South Africa U-19 vs India U-19, 3rd Youth ODI: Playing XIs

South Africa Under-19:

Adnaan Lagadien, Jorich van Schalkwyk, Muhammad Bulbulia (captain), Jason Rowles, Daniel Bosman, Paul James, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (wicketkeeper), Corne Botha, Michael Kruiskamp, JJ Basson, Ntandoyenkosi Soni.

India Under-19:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (captain), Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (wicketkeeper), Ambrish R.S., Kanishk Chauhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan.