Varun Aaron lauds Suryakumar Yadav's innings following India-USA clash

New York [US], June 13 : Following India's victory over the United States in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, former right-arm seamer lauded right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav following his magnificent batting performance at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Suryakumar played an unbeaten innings of 50 runs from 49 balls which was laced with two fours and sixes each in his innings at a strike rate of 102.04 against the hosts.

The pacer while speaking to ESPNCricinfo, praised the performance of Suryakumar Yadav in the match against the US.

"Like any very good batsman, he understood the pace of the wicket. He understood what he had to do on such a wicket. And he knew that once he gets set, he could back himself to play whatever shots he wanted to towards the end of his innings. And that's exactly what he did today. A guy like Surya cannot lose his wicket up early. He has to give himself that time and finish the innings. And that's what he did today. It was not easy at all," Aaron said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The fast bowler further stated that the fans should appreciate Suryakumar's innings that he has played today.

"Dubey was struggling. If there was a new batter who came in after Surya was 20 of 28 balls, the new batsman would have come in on a wicket which he just did not have any time on. That would have been really bad news for India. So, people should really appreciate what Surya has done for India today. And let's be honest, the USA is not just any team. They have beaten Pakistan and they are bowling really well and batting really well at this point," the former Indian cricketer added.

Coming to the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The USA put on a fighting total of 110/8 in their 20 overs, with Nitish Kumar (27 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) and Steven Taylor (24 in 30 balls, with two sixes) playing crucial knocks.

Arshdeep (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel also got a wicket.

In the run-chase of 111, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for single-digit scores and Rishabh Pant (18 in 20 balls, with a four and six). India was left struggling at 39/3 in 7.3 overs. Then, Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shivam Dube (31* in 35 balls, with a four and six) stitched a match-winning 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Saurabh Netravalkar (2/18) was the pick of the bowlers for the USA.

Arshdeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell. India has moved to the Super Eights stage of the tournament, with three wins in three matches so far.

