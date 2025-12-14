Varun Chakravarthy becomes 2nd fastest Indian to reach 50 T20I wickets

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 14 : Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy completed 50 T20I wickets, becoming the second fastest Indian to reach the milestone in terms of matches played.

Varun achieved this milestone during his side's third T20I against South Africa, taking 2/34 in four overs, dismissing Donovan Ferreira and Marco Jansen.

In 32 T20Is, he has taken 51 wickets at an average of 15.00, with two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5/17 to his name.

After Kuldeep Yadav (in 30 matches), Varun is the second-fastest Indian to reach the milestone in terms of matches played.

In terms of balls taken to reach the milestone, he is the fourth-fastest amongst spin bowlers from Test-playing nations, with 672 balls taken. The fastest is Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (600 balls), and is followed by Kuldeep Yadav (638 balls).

Coming to the match, South Africa was put to bat by India, who won the toss. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals, with a fiery powerplay spell delivered by Arshdeep Singh (2/13) and Harshit Rana (2/34). Spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav also picked two, leaving SA skipper Aiden Markram (61* in 46 balls, with six fours and two sixes) as their lone warrior as the Proteas were bundled out for 117 in 20 overs.

India needs to chase down 118 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

