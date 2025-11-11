Venkatesh Prasad to contest as President for upcoming KSCA elections on November 30

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 : With Former India Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad at the helm, team Game Changers announced their candidates for the upcoming Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) scheduled for November 30th. Indian cricket icons Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath were present at the announcement, lending their strong support and encouragement for Venkatesh Prasad's vision for Karnataka Cricket, as per a release from KSCA.

Speaking about the motivation behind contesting, Venkatesh Prasad said the team's focus was on rebuilding Karnataka cricket and restoring its lost glory.

"We have come together because we believe Karnataka cricket needs to be rebuilt. All the cricketers of Karnataka are behind us in this effort. Our goal is to restore the pride of Chinnaswamy Stadium , build infrastructure across the state and strengthen the pathway for young players," he said, as quoted from a release by KSCA.

Speaking about the need for change, Anil Kumble said, "What's important is that we've all gathered here for cricket. Hats off to Venky for initiating this whole process. We're here because we feel Karnataka cricket is suffering, and we want to make a difference."

Echoing a similar sentiment, Javagal Srinath emphasised the need for change and accountability within the association.

"One of the words I've coined is backseat driving syndrome, and that has to stop. When the KSCA has dignity and respect, there's no need for anyone to control things from behind. It's time for the focus to return to cricket and to those who serve the game with integrity," he said.

Also in the fray are former India and Karnataka cricketer Sujith Somasundar for Vice President, Vinay Mruthyunjaya for Secretary, A.V. Shashidhar for Joint Secretary, and B.N. Madhukar for Treasurer.

In addition to the core office bearers, the team also announced its Institutional, Life, and Zonal Members across Karnataka.

Institutional Members (Bengaluru) are Avinash Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatachar and Ashish Amarlall.

Zonal Members are Mysore - Srinivas Prasad (Mysore), Parthasarathy Kanakavidu (Raichur), Harish C.R. (Tumkur), Srikanth Rai (Mangalore), Nagendra Pandit (Shivamogga) and Ahmed Raza Kittur (Dharwad)

Bengaluru Life Members are B.M. Manjunath and Sailesh Poll.

