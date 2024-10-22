Verreynne's century propels South Africa to commanding lead in Dhaka Test

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 22 : South African wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne's century put his team in a dominant position on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Verreynne's impressive 114 runs propelled South Africa to a total of 308, securing a significant 202-run lead over Bangladesh's score of 106.

In response, Bangladesh faltered early in their second innings. Kagiso Rabada, who had celebrated his 300th Test wicket on the first day, claimed two quick dismissals, reducing Bangladesh to a precarious 4-2.

After Tea, Bangladesh resumed their innings from 19/2, where Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudul Hasan Joy created a fifty partnership, but Shanto was dismissed by Keshav Maharaj for 23. Bangladesh were 59/3.

However, opener Joy and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim stabilized the innings with an unbroken 42-run partnership. They took Bangladesh to 101-3 at the close of play, which was cut short due to bad light. Joy will resume on 38 not out, while Rahim remains unbeaten on 31.

Rabada was the pick of the bowlers with 2/10, and Maharaj could manage to pick one wicket.

Earlier, South African wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne became the third South African keeper-batter to score a century in Asia. His achievement follows AB de Villiers' 164 against Pakistan in Dubai in 2013 and Quinton de Kock's 111 in Visakhapatnam against India in 2019.

Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder showcased their resilience, extending their overnight partnership to 119 runs and lifting South Africa from 140/6 to 227/7. Mulder reached his maiden Test half-century, scoring 54 before falling to Hasan Mahmud.

Verreynne then formed a crucial 66-run ninth-wicket stand with Dane Piedt, who contributed 32 runs, helping Verreynne reach his second Test century off 134 balls. Verreynne was eventually stumped off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, bringing the visitors' innings to a close.

Despite his efforts, Taijul Islam, Bangladesh's standout bowler with figures of 5-122 in 36 overs, could not add to his wicket tally on Tuesday.

This Test in Dhaka is the first of a two-match series, with the second match scheduled to take place in Chittagong next week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor