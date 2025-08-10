"Very happy to meet my sisters after a long time": Akash Deep celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 10 : After the recently concluded five-match Test series against England, Indian cricketer Akash Deep took a moment away from the pitch to reunite with his family. Meeting his sisters in Lucknow, the pacer marked the occasion by celebrating Raksha Bandhan together.

"I am very happy as I have been able to meet my sisters after a long time... We celebrate every success with our sisters," Akash Deep told ANI, expressing the joy of the reunion.

Akash was one of the architects to help India secure a victory in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy; he walked with his head held high, securing the best-ever figures by an Indian in England with 10/187 and only the second ten-fer by an Indian in England.

This bubbling promise exploded during the Birmingham Test when Jasprit Bumrah did not play. In reply to India's 587, Akash Deep removed Duckett and Ollie Pope, while Siraj ended Crawley's stay at the crease. During the next day, three, Siraj removed Stokes and Root quickly, reducing England to 84/5. While Brook and Jamie smashed massive tons during their 303-run stand for the sixth wicket to avert an innings loss, Siraj still walked away with a six-fer to his name, while Akash Deep had a four-fer, ending England's innings at 407. When the target of 608 runs was set, Akash ran through the English top-order with the ferocity of a bull, delivering the 'Ball of the Series' (as per legendary Sachin Tendulkar) to dismiss Joe Root, which was pitched on attacking full length and nipped away, crashing into Root's bails. England was skittled out for 271, losing by a massive 336 runs. Akash ended the second innings with figures of 6/99.

He took 13 wickets at an average of 36.46, with a historic ten-fer to his name.

He was also pivotal with the bat in the final Test at The Oval, as he smashed 66 off 94 balls, which included 12 fours. He came to bat at a tricky position at number four and stitched an important 107-run partnership with southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal.

