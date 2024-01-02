"Very happy with this win": Alana King on Australia's 190-run win over India in 3rd ODI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 : Following Australia's 190-run win over India in the third ODI match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, Aussie bowler Alana King said that she was happy with the win.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, King said that they knew it would be "very tough" to win the ODI series against India by 3-0.

Talking about Australia's inning, she added that the Aussie batters set the game beautifully and played a crucial partnership to give a massive target.

She also showered praise on Beth Mooney for taking a few catches in the second inning which helped them to dismiss India in the 33rd over.

"Absolutely stoked. We knew winning the series 3-0 would be very tough, very happy with this win. Beth has caught a few many, so this one I'll give it to Tahlia. They set the game beautifully, the middle order played a crucial role but we could capitalize on a big partnership. The top order set it and Wareham and I could come out there and have a bit of fun. I would give our team performance a 10, but you should actually ask the fielding coach today," King said.

Recapping the match, Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Wareham helped Australia Women clinch a 190-run win against India to whitewash the hosts in the ODI series on Tuesday.

The visitors did not give a chance to the Indian batting lineup to make a quality partnership and chase the given target. Wareham led the Aussie bowling attack and bundled the hosts at 148 in the 33rd over of the second inning. Aussie opener Litchfield (119 runs from 125 balls) and Healy (82 runs from 85 balls) played a solid 189-run partnership to get the upper hand in the game and the team posted 338/7.

Australia were sensational with their bowling attack to defend the 339-run target. Wareham bagged three wickets in her 6.4 over spell and gave 23 runs. Megan Schutt, Alana King, and Annabel Sutherland picked up two wickets in their respective spells.

