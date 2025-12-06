"Very happy": Yashasvi Jaiswal's childhood coach after batter's maiden ODI ton

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 : Jwala Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal's childhood coach, expressed joy after the batter scored his maiden ODI century in the third and final ODI of the India vs South Africa series. Jwala said that Jaiswal's comeback to form after his struggles in the previous two ODIs of the series made him very happy.

Jaiswal, who scored 18 and 22 in the first and second ODIs of the series, respectively, despite getting good-looking starts, brought up his ton off 111 balls. He remained not out on 116 off 121 balls, having hit 12 fours and two sixes, helping India win the match for nine wickets and clinch the series 2-1. Notably, Rohit Sharma (75) and Virat Kohli (66 not out) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

Speaking to ANI, Jwala Singh said that Jaiswal has proven to be an all-format player, performing well in T20Is and Tests across various countries.

"For a long time, there was a discussion that Yashasvi is an all-format player and he has proved it in T20Is. In Test cricket, everyone knows that he has played in every countryAustralia, England, wherever he has gone, he has played in India, he has played in every situation, he has played in every challenge. In this series, when Shubman Gill was not there, he got a chance and could not do well in the first two matches. This match was very important for him, and I am very happy that he has scored a century and India have won because of that century," Jwala Singh told ANI.

Speaking about Rohit Sharma, he said that despite critics doubting his fitness and form, Rohit has demonstrated his passion and resilience. After returning from a long break to play in Australia, he proved why he is called the "Hitman."

"People used to think that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were no longer fit. Rohit has shown his passion on the field and his fitness. When he went to Australia, he played One-Day cricket after a long gap and when he got out in the first match, the critics thought that they were right about him. But the way he bounced back, I think Rohit Sharma has proved why he is called the 'Hitman'," Jaiswal's childhood coach said.

Speaking about Virat Kohli, he said that although Kohli retired early from Tests, he hopes he might reconsider since he is still fit. He praised Kohli's recent comeback, noting that both Kohli and Rohit still have much to offer Indian cricket.

"We talk about Virat Kohli that he took early retirement from Tests and he should have kept playing Test cricket. I am a big fan of Virat Kohli and I'd want him to reconsider if he can play since he is still fit. He has made a comeback and today also he scored a fifty. I think these two great players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have a lot of cricket left and they can serve the country."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor