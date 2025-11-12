"Very unlike CSK...": Ashwin on Jadeja's possible exit from franchise in move to RR

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 12 : Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his dissapointment at the potential exit of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), saying that the move is "very unlike CSK", a franchise whose "identity was stability and trust in players".

In what could be one of the most high-profile trades in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are reportedly set to trade their captain and long-time wicketkeeper-batter, Sanju Samson, to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Both franchises have held initial discussions with the players involved, though neither team has officially confirmed the development. To complete the process, both CSK and RR must submit an expression of interest to the IPL Governing Council, naming the three players involved in the potential deal. Once the players give their written consent, the franchises can finalise the agreement, which will then need to be ratified by the governing council, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Jadeja has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since joining them in 2012. Apart from the two years when CSK were suspended, Jadeja has been part of the franchise's core for over a decade, contributing to three of their five IPL titles. He was retained for Rs 18 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction as CSK's second-choice player after captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The all-rounder has played 254 IPL matches, the fifth-most in tournament history, and is CSK's leading wicket-taker with 143 scalps, including a best of 5/16. Jadeja's most memorable moment came in the 2023 IPL final, when his last-over heroics against the Gujarat Titans sealed the title for CSK. It was also his best bowling season, taking 20 wickets, followed by another solid batting performance in 2025, where he scored 301 runs with two fifties. Interestingly, RR was Jadeja's first IPL team; he made his debut for them in 2008 as a 19-year-old and was part of their title-winning squad that year, representing them in the first two seasons and having played for Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 before finally making a move to Men in Yellow next year.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, 'Ash ki Baat', Ashwin said that the sentiments of the fans regarding Jadeja's potential exit is justified and feels that CSK have "probably missed a trick".

"I totally get the emotional angle of the fans regarding Jadeja's exit from CSK, but I am obliged to say that this is very unlike CSK. The sentiments of the fans are completely justified. CSK's identity was built on stability and trust in its players, and that was a huge message. This is how CSK built a quality brand. Of course, it was all built around Dhoni, there is no doubt about that, and that is why this particular piece of news is a bit difficult for a lot of fans to digest. I am actually looking at it (the trade) again, and again, and again, and I am thinking CSK have probably missed a trick," Ashwin said.

"All I have seen on Instagram over the last few days is about how they are all feeling bad about Jadeja leaving the franchise. Even in the comment section of the videos, people are abusing us, as if we had traded Jadeja out. They are telling me to ask CSK to stop the trade. In my view, this is a trade of chalk and cheese. In many ways, RR got the slot they needed to fill, and CSK got the face that they wanted," he added.

Ashwin also said that it is "very very hard" if the deal fails at this stage, unless "Jadeja or Samson change their mind, or franchises make a U-turn." He also added that whatever is transpiring within the CSK camp or will during the future, Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming are being consulted with and kept in the loop.

"I think there are a few hiccups before the deal is being completed. It is also being said that RR are looking to sell off some of their foreign players in order to accommodate Curran in the squad. I think it is only a matter of a few intricacies. If the deal collapses at this stage, it will be very, very hard. Unless Jadeja changes his mind, or Samson changes his mind, or the franchises make a U-turn," he said.

"The fact of the matter is, whatever that has happened with CSK, or is going on in CSK, or whatever that will happen with CSK, it will be in consultation with someone like MS Dhoni or Stephen Fleming. They must have discussed a lot before coming to this discussion, but I do not think they are the kind that go back and revisit after taking these decisions," Ashwin added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor