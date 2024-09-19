Veteran auctioneer Richard Madley to conduct SA20 auctions after IPL success

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 19 : Richard Madley, the renowned auctioneer from Wales, has been appointed to conduct the auctions for the SA20 league, scheduled to take place here on October 1. Madley gained fame for his role as the auctioneer in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and brings his extensive experience and expertise to the SA20, promising an exciting and professional auction process.

"SA20 is thrilled to announce the return of renowned auctioneer Richard 'The Hammerman' Madley for the Season 3 player auction taking place in Cape Town on 1 October," SA20 media release stated.

Madley's experience and signature style will once again take centre stage, as teams look to finalize their squads ahead of South Africa's premier T20 cricket league, starting on January 9, 2025.

Having pioneered the legendary Indian Premier League (IPL) player auctions for a decade, Madley is excited to return for his thirteenth player auction.

"I'm thrilled to be back at the helm of the SA20 Season 3 player auction," Madley said, as per SA20 media release.

"I have fond memories of the marathon 10-hour auction we had in the first season, so it's great to be back in charge of proceedings and to wield my gavel on some high-stakes bids," he added

"There are some fantastic local and international players who have put their names into this auction, I'm expecting some competitive bidding as the teams finalise their squads," he said.

There has been overwhelming interest from local and international players following the auction registration period, which closed last Friday, with the final list of players up for the taking to be released on 25 September. These players will join up with the outstanding list of global superstars who have signed up for a debut summer of Incredible, including Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Marcus Stoinis and Devon Conway to name a few.

"We're delighted to have Richard back on board for the SA20 Season 3 auction," League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said, as per quoted by SA20 media release.

"His passion and professionalism bring an extra layer of excitement to the auction process, and we can't wait to see the drama unfold on 1 October," Smith said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor