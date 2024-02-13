Veteran Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal left out of central contract list

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 13 : Veteran Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal has been left out of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) central contract list for the year 2024.

The BCB announced the contracts on Monday and former captain was one of the biggest omissions in Bangladesh cricket governing body's central contract list for 2024.

Tamim had a turbulent 2023 after announcing his retirement in the lead-up to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, changing his mind in less than a day, and then resigning as captain two months before the big event.

In addition to Tamim, the individuals on the central contracts list that are not included include Ebadot, Afif, and Mosaddek Hossain. Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naeem Hasan, and Nurul Hasan are some of the newcomers for 2024.

The newly-appointed captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, received an all-format deal, along with Shoriful Islam.

Among the newcomers to the list are Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naeem Hasan, and Nurul Hasan. Of the twenty-one cricketers who received national contracts, Shoriful Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto, the new captain, received all-format deals. With the BCB, Taskin Ahmed, who held the triple contract the previous year, now has an ODI and T20I agreement.

In the meantime, 85 players have contracts for the 2024 first-class cricket season after the BCB authorized their salaries.

2024 Bangladesh central contracts:

All formats: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shoriful Islam.

Tests and ODIs: Mushfiqur Rahim.

ODIs and T20Is: Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud.

Only Tests: Mominul Hoque, Taijul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed and Naeem Hasan.

Only ODIs: Mahmudullah and Tanzim Hasan.

Only T20Is: Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Nurul Hasan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor