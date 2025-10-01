VID vs ROI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Vidarbha vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2025 Match

Vidarbha Cricket Team vs Rest of India Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Vidarbha won the toss and chose to bat in the Irani Cup 2025 match against Rest of India. The five-day game will be played from Wednesday, October 1, to Sunday, October 5, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Vidarbha have lifted the Irani Cup twice before, in 2017-18 and 2018-19. On both occasions, they won on the basis of a first-innings lead. Rest of India ROI last lifted the trophy in 2023-24 after defeating Saurashtra. The game will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
Vidarbha vs Rest of India (ROI) Irani Cup 2025 Match Live Streaming Info
Match: Vidarbha vs Rest of India, Irani Cup 2025
Match Schedule: October 1 to 5, 2025
Match Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Match Start Time: 9:30 a.m. IST
Match Toss Time: 9:00 a.m. IST
Match Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
Match Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar app and website
Vidarbha vs Rest of India (ROI) Irani Cup 2025 - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Pitch Report
The surface in Nagpur is known to be batting-friendly with consistent bounce. Batters are expected to enjoy stroke play, especially in the early stages, and high first-innings scores are likely.
Vidarbha vs Rest of India (ROI) Irani Cup 2025 Playing XIs
Rest of India (Playing XI): Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aryan Juyal(w), Rajat Patidar(c), Yash Dhull, Ishan Kishan, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Gurnoor Brar
Vidarbha (Playing XI): Dhruv Shorey, Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Danish Malewar, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Parth Rekhade, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare